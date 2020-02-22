Left Menu
OECD's Gurria says coordinated approach to tax reforms is only way forward

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria said on Saturday that there was a need for a coordinated approach to tax reforms and that it was the only the way to redefine international tax infrastructure.

"A coordinated answer is not the better way forward but, given the alternatives, the only way forward. Multilateralism has proven to be the most effective model on international tax management," he said.

