Freedom a precious gift, must be treated with responsibility: Navy Chief

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Saturday said that freedom is a precious gift that must be treated with great reverence and a great sense of responsibility.

"It is our sacred duty to ensure that names of heroes and their memory are not lost or dulled with the passage of time. Freedom is a precious gift that you must treat with great reverence, respect and a great sense of responsibility," the Navy Chief said here.

Earlier, Admiral Karambir Singh laid wreath to pay homage to martyrs at Shaheed Smarak in Sector 29. (ANI)

