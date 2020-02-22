Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch
Pakistan resorted to heavy firing in the Degwar sector of the Poonch district on Saturday evening.
Pakistan resorted to heavy firing in the Degwar sector of the Poonch district on Saturday evening. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.
Indian Army is retaliating effectively. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pak
- Poonch
- Degwar
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
Shanto disappointed as 'Bangladesh failed to capitalise on good partnership against Pakistan'
Pak cricketer Nasir Jamshed jailed for 17 months
Pak court says marriage with underage Christian girl valid as she's had her 1st menstrual cycle
Pakistan's disjointed, desperate diplomacy on Kashmir becoming increasingly evident: Report
Modi holds talks with Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa