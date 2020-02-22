Case registered after FB user posts threatening message against J-K police officer

A case has been registered after a Facebook user allegedly posted a threatening message against one senior police officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police. "It has been learnt that one Facebook user has posted a threatening message against one senior police officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police with explicit intention to terrorise the general public," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

The case was registered at Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

