Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-If Lebanon needs financial aid, France will be there, finmin says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 04:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 04:24 IST
EXCLUSIVE-If Lebanon needs financial aid, France will be there, finmin says

France is ready to support Lebanon financially - bilaterally or multilaterally - its finance minister said on Sunday, warning against mixing economic recovery in the small Mediterranean state with U.S.-led efforts to counter Iran in the region. "France always stands ready to help Lebanon. It has always been the case in the past and it will be the case in the future..." Bruno Le Maire told Reuters at the end of a meeting of finance officials from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies.

"If there is any help required from Lebanon, France will be there." Lebanon's long-brewing economic crisis spiralled last year as the country's capital inflows slowed and protests erupted against the ruling elite.

As the crisis deepens, hitting ordinary Lebanese hard, there is no sign of foreign aid. Western and Sunni-led Gulf Arab states that helped in the past have made clear that any support hinges on Beirut implementing long-delayed reforms to address root causes such as state corruption and bad governance. Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Sunday the kingdom was in contact with allies and international bodies to coordinate any support for Lebanon on the basis of economic reforms proposed by Beirut.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Reuters in an interview that Washington was keeping a close eye on the situation. "It’s something we’re monitoring – both the political and economic issues there," he said. "Our interest is in the people of Lebanon. We want there to be safe environment where they can succeed economically and live as they want to." An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team has discussed all possible options in recent meetings with Lebanese officials, who are seeking technical advice for tackling the crisis as Beirut mulls a plan for dealing with fast-approaching debt payments.

Le Maire said decisions by Lebanon's government were urgently needed to improve the situation on the ground. "We want to move in the official fora and we think that the IMF might have a role to play at one stage, but it's up to the Lebanese government to decide," he said. "But if there is any need for help, either bilateral or multilateral, we stand ready to help." Since protests erupted in October, Lebanon's currency has slumped by roughly 60% on a parallel market, dollars have become scarce, prices have been hiked and thousands of jobs have been shed.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government took office last month with the backing of Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Shi'ite group, and its allies, as Washington presses its policy of "maximum pressure" against Iran with wide-ranging sanctions. "We know that there are ties between the two issues but we don't want to mix the issue of economic recovery in Lebanon, which is today the clear emergency, and the question of Iran," Le Maire added.

(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa, Jan Strupczewski and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jane Merriman, Alex Richardson and Daniel Wallis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Hagelin scores twice as Capitals down Penguins

T.J. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period Sunday as the Washington Capitals topped the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-3, in a battle for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Oshies goal came at 1040 off a sho...

UPDATE 3-Trains between Italy and Austria resume after passengers test negative for coronavirus

Austria suspended train services over the Alps to Italy for about four hours late on Sunday before restarting them after two travellers tested negative for coronavirus. A train carrying about 300 passengers from Venice, Italy, to Munich in ...

Okposo scores twice as Sabres edge Jets

Kyle Okposo scored both goals, rookie goalie Jonas Johansson recorded his first NHL victory and the Buffalo Sabres beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. Okposo netted markers in the first and third periods and stretched h...

Israel claims air strikes on Damascus airport area

Eds Correcting dateline Damascus, Feb 24 AFP Israel said Sunday it struck bases of the Islamic Jihad militant group near Damascus, while Syria claimed that its air defences shot down enemy missiles.The Israeli army said in a statement that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020