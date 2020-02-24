Left Menu
Development News Edition

An honour to welcome Trump to Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said it is an honour to welcome the visiting dignitary on his maiden visit to the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 11:17 IST
An honour to welcome Trump to Gujarat: Vijay Rupani
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said it is an honour to welcome the visiting dignitary on his maiden visit to the state. "On behalf of 65 million Gujaratis, it's an honour to welcome the President of the USA, Mr @realDonaldTrump, on his maiden visit to Gujarat," Rupani said in a series of tweets.

"It is an absolute privilege to witness the coming together of the two largest democracies when President of the USA Mr Trump and PM of India Shri Modi ji would do a historic roadshow in Ahmedabad later during the day followed by their address to a huge gathering at Motera Stadium," said the Gujarat Chief Minister said. Rupani informed that the US President, his wife Melania Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the Sabarmati Ashram as well.

"President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS of the USA will also be visiting Sabarmati Ashram with PM Shri @NarendraModi and pay homage to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi," he said. The Gujarat Chief Minister expressed confidence that the visit will "give a new dimension and boost to our relationship."

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation will be in India for around 36 hours. He along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a huge gathering at the Motera stadium later today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Pak suspends flights to coronavirus-hit China till March 15

Pakistan has again suspended flights to coronavirus-hit China till March 15 due to surge in the infected cases in that country, days after it resumed the air operations to and from Beijing, according to officials. Earlier, Pakistan suspende...

Shaheen Bagh protests: Court-appointed interlocutors file report in sealed cover in SC

Court-appointed interlocutors on Monday filed their report in a sealed cover in the Supreme Court on the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh here against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Advocate Sadhna Ramachandran, who was appointed an interlo...

Miss you everyday: Janhvi on Sridevi's 2nd death anniversary

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Monday remembered her late mother, Bollywood star Sridevi, on her second death anniversary. The Dhadak actor posted a black-and-white photo from her childhood where she is seen hugging her mother on a sofa.Miss you ev...

Thailand denies PM aided Malaysia 1MDB graft scandal

Bangkok, Feb 24 AFP Thailands government threatened legal action on Monday against a banned opposition party which claimed Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha aided in the cover-up of Malaysias 1MDB graft scandal by harbouring a fugitive finan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020