3 cow smugglers arrested in Baghpat

Three cow smugglers were arrested following an encounter with police in the Sindhwali area here on Sunday night. The accused have been identified as Islam, Shakeel, and Ajeej.

Police recovered equipment for cow slaughtering, illegal firearms, drug injections, and live cartridges from their possession. Also, two cows under their illegal custody have been rescued. "During an encounter with the police, Islam and Shakeel were injured," said a police official.

A case under the relevant section of the law was registered. Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

