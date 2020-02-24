Left Menu
Bizman moves HC against 3-yr sentence for molesting ex-actor

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 15:08 IST
A 41-year-old businessman, convicted for molesting a former actor on board a domestic

flight in December 2017, has approached the Bombay High Court against his conviction and three-year sentence.

A sessions court on January 15, 2020 convicted Vikas Sachdev under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force on

woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,

as the victim was a minor when the incident took place. He was awarded three years' imprisonment in the case.

The sessions court had on the same day granted bail to Sachdev and suspended the sentence imposed upon him.

On February 20, the businessman filed his appeal before the high court, claiming that the trial court had erred

in finding him guilty. In his plea in the high court, Sachdev refuted the

allegations levelled against him and said even before the trial court, the victim had not identified the accused.

He said in his plea that this was a fit case for the conviction and sentence to be quashed and set aside.

The appeal is likely to be taken up for hearing on March 2.

The incident took place when the victim, then 17 years old, was travelling by an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to

Mumbai. After landing, the victim narrated the ordeal through

a video post on Instagram. Sachdev was subsequently arrested and later released

on bail.

