Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ready to prove allegations of starvation death, arbitrary cancellation of nearly 3 cr ration cards wrong: Centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 17:56 IST
Ready to prove allegations of starvation death, arbitrary cancellation of nearly 3 cr ration cards wrong: Centre

The Centre on Monday denied allegations of a starvation death in Jharkhand and arbitrary cancellation of nearly three crore ration cards of poor people across the country in the Supreme Court, asserting that it was ready to prove them wrong. "Let it be put on affidavit. I will respond and show all these are wrong. It is all incorrect statistics," Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

The attorney general had to intervene when senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing in a PIL, alleged starvation deaths following denial of food in the absence of Aadhaar card. Gonsalves also claimed that as many as three crore ration cards of poor people have been cancelled by authorities across the country and a 13-year-old girl had died of starvation in Jharkhand after she was denied ration on account of non-matching of Aadhaar details with her ration card.

The attorney general submitted that the Centre would file a comprehensive affidavit on the issue and was waiting for replies of state governments which failed to file the same in compliance of notices issued to them on December 9, 2019. He said the Centre would collate the responses of states and file a response.

The PIL petitioner and the Centre made counter charges against each other over the data on alleged cancellation of ration cards. Gonsalves referred to the response of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Parliament and said that he had said 2.33 crore ration cards have been cancelled to stop leakages.

The top law officer said that the cancellation pertained to the period 2013 to 2016 and was related to ghost ration cards. The bench ordered that it will hear the matter after four weeks and directed the states to file their responses in the meantime.

Earlier, the top court had issued notices to the state governments and had asked them to apprise it of the steps taken for implementation and putting in place the grievance redressal mechanism for ensuring food for all under the Food Security Act. The Centre had claimed that, after investigation, it had found that the case of Jharkhand was not of starvation death as claimed by Gonsalves.

Gonsalves, however, had alleged that poor people have been denied food in absence of Aadhaar card which was against the apex court guidelines. The Centre had referred to Section 40 of the Act that mandates every state government to have internal grievance redressal mechanism or nodal officers for effective and expeditious redressal of food grievance.

The bench was of the view that there was a need to ascertain whether the nodal officers who have to look after the grievances of people sit in the office or not as it was claimed that many of the states have not even appointed nodal officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Rajini''s next film is ''Annaatthe''

After the recently released Darbar, superstar Rajinikanth has taken up the next project,his 168th, titled Annaatthe big brother. The film is directed by Siva who has churned out hitslike Viswasam last year. Thalivar168 is Annaatthe, Sun Pic...

ANALYSIS-With once-radical Podemos tamed, Spain's new coalition is happy - for now

Just last year, Spains struggling prime minister said he would not be able to sleep at night had he made a pact with the hard left Unidas Podemos party to secure power.Now, Pedro Sanchez new best friends are the once-radical movement, born ...

FACTBOX-News and quotes from Julian Assange's extradition hearing

Julian Assange appeared before a British court on Monday to fight an extradition request from the United States which wants to put the 48-year-old on trial for hacking government computers and violating an espionage law.For the main story B...

OFB, Defence Public Sectors give presentations on projects to Rajnath Singh

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh reviewed the performance of the Ordnance Factory Board OFB and Defence Public Sector Undertakings Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL, Bharat Electronics Limited BEL, Bharat Earth Movers Limited BEML and Bhar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020