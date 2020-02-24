Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to entertain plea for framing of guidelines on expeditious grant of sanction to prosecute

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 18:18 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea for framing of guidelines on expeditious grant of sanction to prosecute

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking framing of guidelines to ensure an expeditious grant of sanction to prosecute the accused in serious offences like the sedition case against former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said such an order could be passed only in a specific case and directions of generic nature could not be issued.

"The law should be followed in a particular case," the bench told lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi, who was appearing for former BJP MLA Nand Kishor Garg. The top court was hearing Garg's appeal against a Delhi High Court order refusing to frame guidelines on grant of sanction to prosecute an accused.

The high court had also refused to direct the AAP government in the national capital to grant sanction to prosecute Kumar in the sedition case. It had said it could not pass a direction in this regard and it was for the Delhi government to decide in accordance with the existing rules, policy, law and facts of the case on whether to grant an approval for prosecution.

The plea has sought issuance of guidelines "for expeditious disposal of criminal cases of serious nature where there is involvement of influential persons as accused". The petition alleged that Kumar's case highlighted the lackadaisical approach of the government as it had "failed" to grant the sanction letter, which was required prior to taking cognisance of the chargesheet.

On January 14, 2019, the Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet in the trial court against Kumar and others, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and had supported the seditious slogans raised on the university campus during an event on February 9, 2016. The trial has not started as the sanction to prosecute Kumar and others for the offence of sedition is yet to be accorded by the Delhi government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei Mate XS steps up competition in foldable phone segment

HIGHLIGHTSHuawei unveiled new Mate XS foldable phone with a more robust and higher quality display that its predecessor.The launch was streamed from Barcelona, where the Mobile World Congress was due to be held this week before it was cance...

Turkmen constitutional reform hints at succession plan

The Turkmenistan government published a series of draft constitutional amendments on Monday that would reserve seats for former presidents in the newly-established upper chamber of parliament. The gas-rich Central Asian nations only ex-pres...

Rajini''s next film is ''Annaatthe''

After the recently released Darbar, superstar Rajinikanth has taken up the next project,his 168th, titled Annaatthe big brother. The film is directed by Siva who has churned out hitslike Viswasam last year. Thalivar168 is Annaatthe, Sun Pic...

ANALYSIS-With once-radical Podemos tamed, Spain's new coalition is happy - for now

Just last year, Spains struggling prime minister said he would not be able to sleep at night had he made a pact with the hard left Unidas Podemos party to secure power.Now, Pedro Sanchez new best friends are the once-radical movement, born ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020