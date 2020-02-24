President Trump, Melania were touched by Taj Mahal's aura, emperor's love story, says tour guide

President Donald Trump and wife Melania were deeply touched by the aura of Taj Mahal -- built by an emperor in memory of his beloved wife, which is often hailed as a sign of eternal love -- and admired the love story of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz as much as the amazing architecture and grandeur of the mausoleum, according to the guide who showed the couple around. The two also expressed their desire to visit the monument again in the future.

"'Incredible' was the first word they uttered after seeing the Taj Mahal. I shared every minute detail about the mausoleum with President Trump and the first lady. They deeply admired the craftsmanship that went into making this monument," said Nitin Kumar Singh, the tour guide appointed by the government to help the dignitaries. "The President and the First Lady have promised to visit the Taj Mahal again in the future... they listened to the story of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz with deep interest," Nitin Singh told ANI.

Singh said that it was an incredible day for him as he guided the Trumps during their tour. "It was an incredible day for me. I am feeling very proud as I assisted the US President and apprised him of the story of the making of the Taj Mahal and the finer points of its architecture," he said.

The Taj Mahal was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th Century as a mausoleum for his wife Mumtaz Mahal. The structure with white marble domes and minarets became a Unesco World Heritage site in 1983. More than 40 foreign dignitaries have visited the Taj Mahal so far, including Princess Diana, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife among others.

The US President, holding hand of wife Melania, took a stroll at the Taj Mahal lawns. They also posed for a picture at Diana's bench. "The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India!" Trump wrote in the visitor's book. (ANI)

