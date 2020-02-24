2 miscreants try to burn ITI student alive following an argument in Ujjain

Two miscreants threw an inflammable substance on an ITI student, allegedly in a bid to burn him alive, following an argument on a shop near Nanakheda bus stand in Ujjain. The victim has been identified as Kamlesh Gupta, a resident of Chanakyapuri in Ujjain.

According to police, Kamlesh had an argument with the two men on a shop near Nanakheda bus stand over Rs 10 on Saturday after which they tried to set Kamlesh on fire. The accused have been identified as Shubham, who works at the shop and Suraj, who is a bus conductor, police said.

"Kamlesh went to a shop located at Nanakheda bus stand at around 11 am where Suraj asked for Rs 10 from him to buy a pouch of pan masala. When Kamlesh refused, Shubham and Suraj poured the inflammable substance on him to set him on fire," Promod Sonkar, Additional Superintendent of Police, told ANI. The victim has been hospitalised, police said.

Police have registered a case under section 307 of the IPC. Efforts are on to nab the accused. (ANI)

