Requesting everyone to help in maintaining law and order in Delhi: Special Commissioner Satish Golcha

Delhi Police Special Commissioner, Crime, Satish Golcha on Monday requested the people to help police in ensuring that law and order is maintained in the city. "We are trying to maintain law and order. We have been requesting everyone to come forward to support the Delhi Police in maintaining law and order. Our officers are holding foot marches and are appealing to gatherings to disperse peacefully," Golcha told reporters here.

Earlier today, stone-pelting took place between two groups in Maujpur area due to which the police resorted to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob. Maujpur is close to Jaffrabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the CAA amid heavy security.

In view of the developments, entry and exit gates of Maujpur and Babarpur metro station have been closed. Earlier in the day, the entry and exit gates at Jaffrabad station was closed in the morning due to the anti-CAA protest.

Protest against CAA and NRC, which began the late evening on Saturday at Jaffrabad metro station continued today. (ANI)

