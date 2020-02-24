Only permanent residents of state entitled to reservation in govt services: Jharkhand HC

Jharkhand High Court on Monday barred people from other states from availing reservation in government services. The court passed the order by a majority of 2:1, on a plea by Ranjit Kumar, a permanent resident of Bihar who had sought reservation in the police service.

The court had reserved the order in the case in October last year. Additional Advocate General Manoj Tandon who had appeared for the state government said,"Today the High Court pronounced judgement in a matter related to the reservation in government services in the state of Jharkhand. The judgment states that the individuals who are not permanent residents of Jharkhand can not avail any kind of reservation in government services. It is for everyone irrespective of their categories."

The petitioner contended that in unified Bihar - now the states of Bihar and Jharkhand - his caste is included in Scheduled Castes (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories, so he should get reservation under these categories. The petitioner also argued that he has been living in Jharkhand since its formation and hence cannot be denied the benefits of reservation.

This argument was opposed by the state government and it said that only permanent residents of Jharkhand can be given benefits under the reservation policy of the state. Justice HC Mishra, one of the three judges who gave the verdict rejected the government's appeal and said that since it is a matter related to undivided Bihar, hence, the benefit of the reservation should be given, but other judges did not agree to this. (ANI)

