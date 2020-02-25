Violence in Delhi: SC to hear plea by ex-CIC Wajahat Habibullah seeking lodging of FIR
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear an application filed by former Chief information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and others seeking lodging of FIRs with regard to the recent violence in Delhi over the amended citizenship law. The application was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.
The bench agreed to hear the matter on Wednesday. In the application, Habibullah, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and social activist Bahadur Abbas Naqvi have also sought direction to authorities to ensure safety of women sitting on protest against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh and other places in the national capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Wajahat Habibullah
- Supreme Court
- FIRs
- Delhi
- Chandrashekhar Azad
- SK Kaul
- Bhim Army
ALSO READ
China reports first H5N6 bird flu in Sichuan poultry farm -Ministry
WRAPUP 5-Laura Dern, Brad Pitt win first acting Oscars; Obamas' film makes Academy Awards debut
Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' is first South Korean film to win international feature Oscar
Gargi College molestation: Students hold protest; Delhi Police launches probe
SC issues notices to Centre, Delhi govt and police on pleas seeking removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh