China says to strengthen joint coronavirus response with S.Korea, Japan
China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Beijing is working closely with the governments of South Korea and Japan to strengthen the countries' joint response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily press briefing.
South Korea has the most virus cases in Asia outside China and reported its ninth death and 60 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 893 cases. Japan has had four deaths and 850 cases mostly on a cruise ship docked near Tokyo.
