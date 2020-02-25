Fight breaks out between two groups in UP's Meerut

A fight broke out between two groups of people at a tea stall near the SSP's residence, here in Meerut on Monday. In a video of the incident, men can be seen fighting with each other and breaking the furniture at the shop.

Ram Raj, SP (Crime), Meerut told ANI: "Abhishek Tyagi and his friend Abhimanyu had a fight over some petty issue. Yesterday, they decided to meet at a tea stall to resolve their differences. But a fight broke out between them and the group of friends accompanying them." "Police have registered a case against these miscreants at Lal Kurti Police Station in Meerut. We are investigating the case and trying to identify the involved other people in this incident," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.