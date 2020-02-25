Left Menu
FACTBOX-News and quotes from Julian Assange's extradition hearing

Julian Assange appeared before a British court for a second day on Tuesday to fight an extradition request from the United States which wants to put the 48-year-old on trial for hacking government computers and violating an espionage law.

Below are the main developments and quotes from the hearing. TUESDAY

* Assange's lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, complained about the treatment that Assange had received from the prison officials. "Yesterday (Monday), Mr Assange was handcuffed 11 times, stripped naked twice at Belmarsh (prison) and put in five separate holding cells." Fitzgerald told the judge the court could give an indication to prison authorities that the treatment would "infringe on these proceedings ... his preparedness of being able to participate in these proceedings." He said Assange had had legal papers from court taken off him.

Fitzgerald was backed by James Lewis, the lawyer representing the United States who said the court could make strong submissions to the prison governor to share their concern "if proceedings are jeopardised in any way so Mr Assange does not have a fair hearing." The judge Vanessa Baraitser said applications should be made to the prison governor and that the issue was beyond her jurisdiction.

* While there were far fewer protesters outside the court building than on Monday, their loud chants of "free Julian Assange" could still be heard inside the courtroom. Assange wore the same grey-blue suit on the second day of the hearing, and a grey sweater. For a Factbox on Monday's proceedings, click here: (Editing by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge)

