Developed extensive system for waste collection, segregation & disposal, NDMC tells NGT

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) informed the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday that it has developed an extensive system for collection, segregation, transportation and processing of solid waste using modern technology and equipment. It told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that NDMC comprises six zones -- Civil Lines, City SP, Karol Bagh, Keshav Puram, Narela and Rohini -- and its jurisdiction covers 638.35 sq km and caters to a population of approximately 73.50 lakh.

"The entire area is spread over 104 municipal wards. NDMC collects, segregates, transports and disposes of all municipal solid waste, construction and demolition waste and drain silt in all the colonies under its jurisdiction. "NDMC has mechanism for supervision of solid waste management in their all six zones. The solid waste department is headed by Sanitary Superintendents (SSs) in every zone, they inter alia are responsible for all sanitation within their zone. On the supervisory level the SSs is assisted by Chief Sanitary Inspector, Sanitary Inspector Assistant Sanitary Inspector and Sanitary Guide," the civic body said in its report.

It said that the corporation has delegated sanitary inspector in addition to the municipal magistrates to take action against defaulters for violation of solid waste management including unscientific dumping of garbage. "Presently door to door collection and segregation of solid waste is being done by the informal sector i.e. waste pickers. NDMC, however, provides resources auto tippers, e-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and wheel barrows for street level collection.

"NDMC also started segregation of waste in three model wards namely Rohini-G (Rohini Zone), Rohini-I (Rohini Zone) and Pitampura (Keshav Puram Zone) through various NGOs. NDMC also identified 12 additional Model Wards for Segregation of Waste at source," the report said. It further said that the corporation is establishing the system through concessionaires to recognise organizations of waste pickers and establish a system for integration of the various waste pickers to facilitate their participation in solid waste management including segregation and door to door collection of waste.

To prevent littering on roads green and blue dustbins have been provided at various locations especially near bus stands, markets, along roads and other places having movement of people, it added. The submissions were made in response to a plea filed by Birender Sangwan against unscientific dumping of garbage on the roads in absence of any effective mechanism by the municipal corporations as per the provisions of Solid Waste Management Rules.

