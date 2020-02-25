Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jacobite-Orthodox Church row:Kerala Judge receives threatening

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 19:00 IST
Jacobite-Orthodox Church row:Kerala Judge receives threatening

A Kerala High Court judge said on Tuesday he has received an anonymous letter threatening that

he will be burnt alive for directing authorities to take over a church near here from the Jacobite faction and hand it over

to the Orthodox group as per a Supreme Court order. Justice P B Sureshkumar said this while taking serious

note of the state government's failure in complying with the court order in the case.

He directed the Ernakulam district collector S Suhas to appear in person again on March 2 with a detailed report on

the steps taken to take over the church. The court also pulled up the collector for not

implementing its order directing to take over the church, known as Kothamangalam Cheriyapalli, from the Jacobite faction

and hand it over to the Orthodox group as per a 2017 Supreme Court order.

The court rejected the two months time sought by the collector for implementing the court order.

Hearing thecontempt plea filed by a priest of the Orthodox faction in connection with the case,Justice Suresh

Kumar criticised the collector's absence in court and summoned him before issuing the directive to come up with the report on

Monday. As the collector reached the court on being summoned,

the judge sought his explanation as to why he was not present, despite a directive being issued earlier.

The court on January 9 had given a direction to the collector to appear if its order was not implemented.

The judge noted that administration was bound to implement the order as the court is answerable to the

petitioner. Criticising the inaction of the state government,

Justice Suresh Kumar also said he had received an anonymous letter threatening that he will be burnt alive for directing

the church's takeover. Justifying the delay, the state attorney said the

state wanted to consider the law and order situation while implementing the court order.

The court said the case was an example of the failure of the law enforcing system in the state.

The district collector then sought two months time for implementing the order which was rejected.

On January 9, the court had pulled up the state government for not implementing its December 3 order directing

takeover of the church. The court had ordered the government to take control

of the Kothamangalam Cheriyapalli after authorities allegedly failed to implement an apex court verdict granting its

possession to the Orthodox faction due to protests by followers of rival Jacobites.

Directing the government to implement the order before January 23, Justice Suresh Kumar had said if it fails to abide

by the order, the collector will have to appear in person before the court.

The court gave the order on a contempt plea filed against the state government by Orthodox faction priest Thomas

Paul Ramban. In its earlier order, the court had directed the

collector to use force to remove the protesters and take over the church.

According to an affidavit submitted by the collector on January 9, the delay in implementing the order was due to

"shortage of police force for maintenance of law and order". PTI COR TGB BN

BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

International cooperation must be enforced to prevent terrorism financing, says European think-tank

In order to adequately tackle terror financing, apart from adopting laws to eradicate terror-related crimes, international cooperation must be enforced for a better investigation and prevention of terrorism financing, the European Foundatio...

World Bank’s new report cites jobs strategy for inclusive growth in Uganda

The World Bank has recently revealed a report titled Uganda Jobs Strategy for Inclusive Growth in which it states the countrys Ugandas economy requires to gradually create more jobs for its fast-growing youth population. These jobs will req...

Spanish hotel lockdown: Guests to stay in hotel until second test

HIGHLIGHTSThe guests at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, where an Italian man diagnosed with coronavirus was staying, will remain in lockdown.The wife of the man has also been kept in isolation and is being tested for the virus on the island of Tene...

Zidane casts doubt on Hazard return this season

Madrid, Feb 25 AFP Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday he cannot be sure that Eden Hazard will play again this season after the Belgian suffered another foot injury last weekend. Hazard came off during Madrids defeat by Levante on Saturday afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020