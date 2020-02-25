MP HC discharges two masjid officials in contempt case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday discharged two masjid functionaries in

contempt proceedings after they gave an undertaking that they will not hear matrimonial disputes of the Muslim community.

Secretary S M Salman and Qazi Mushtaq Ali Nadvi of Bhopal-based Darul Qaza Masajid Committee apologised to the

court and gave an undertaking on an affidavit that they will not hear matrimonial disputes of the community, counsel

Mohammad Adil Usmani said. In 2009, the division bench of the high court had

issued directives restricting the Masajid Committee from hearing matrimonial disputes, the counsel said.

After taking on record the undertaking, a division bench of Justices Sanjay Yadav and Atul Sreedharan disposed

off the contempt petition filed by social activist Mohammad Waseem Khan against the committee for flouting the court's

previous order, the counsel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.