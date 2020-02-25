Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court bars lawsuit over cross-border shooting of Mexican teen

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 21:00 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court bars lawsuit over cross-border shooting of Mexican teen

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to open the door for foreign nationals to pursue civil rights cases in American courts, declining to revive a lawsuit by a slain Mexican teenager's family against the U.S. Border Patrol agent who shot him on Mexican soil from across the border in Texas. The court ruled 5-4 to uphold a lower court's dismissal of the lawsuit against the agent, Jesus Mesa, who shot 15-year-old Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca in the face in the 2010 incident. The family sued in federal court seeking monetary damages, accusing Mesa of violating the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment ban on unjustified deadly force and the Fifth Amendment right to due process.

The court, with the five conservative justices in the majority, refused to allow people who are not in the United States at the time of a cross-border incident to file civil rights lawsuits in federal court. Justice Samuel Alito, writing for majority, said the case presented "foreign relations and national security implications" and noted that Congress should decide whether such lawsuits can be permitted, backing the position taken by President Donald Trump's administration.

The incident took place in June 2010 on the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez in Mexico. Mesa did not face criminal charges, though Mexico condemned the shooting. The family also sued the federal government over the shooting but that was dismissed early in the litigation. The ruling was issued at a time of high tensions involving the southern border, where Trump is pursuing construction of a wall separating the United States and Mexico.

The dispute hinged on whether the family, despite Hernandez having died on Mexican soil, could seek monetary damages against what they call a "rogue" agent for alleged civil rights violations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Mauritania: Nouakchott receives ‎€24mn from EU, France to develop electricity sector

On February 25, the capital of Mauritania, Nouakchott has received two financial grants of around 24 million euros from France and the European Union.The agreement of 9.8 million euros has been signed between Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French ...

Europe's infrastructure at "high risk" from climate change - U.N. study

European countries need to invest to prepare their transport infrastructure for the impacts of climate change or face hundreds of millions of dollars in repair costs, a U.N. regional commission said in a study it says is the first of its ki...

Coronavirus travel: national advice not all of a piece

Should travellers avoid parts of the world near coronavirus hotspots Or go - but then tread carefully The official advice they receive may depend on whether they live in Amsterdam, Helsinki, Madrid or Lagos. As the new coronavirus spreads f...

Drugmaker readies possible coronavirus vaccine for testing

Massachusett, Feb 25 AP Drugmaker Moderna has shipped its first batch of a possible coronavirus vaccine for humans to government researchers for testing. Shares of the biotech company soared early Tuesday, a day after the company said it se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020