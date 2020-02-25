Left Menu
Mahadayi: Goa moves SC against Karnataka for interim relief

  • PTI
  • Panaji
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 21:50 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 21:50 IST
The Goa Government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court for interim relief, seeking to

restrain neighboring Karnataka from carrying out any construction on the Mahadayi river.

Three riparian states -- Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka -- have challenged the award of the Inter-State

Water Dispute Tribunal over sharing of the Mahadayi water by filing a special leave petition (SLP) in the SC.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the application was filed for interim relief to restrain Karnataka from

carrying out any activity or construction regarding its Kalsa-Bhanduri dam project on the river pending the hearing of

the SLP. The SC would take up the application for hearing on

March 2, he informed. On February 20, the SC had notified the award given by

the Tribunal, allowing Karnataka to take up work on the Kalsa-Bhanduri project.

Goa is opposed to this project, fearing that it would divert its share of water.

