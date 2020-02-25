Retired Army doc gets life imprisonment
A court gave life imprisonment on Tuesday to a 78-year-old retired Army doctor
for murdering his wife and chopping the body into 300 pieces in Bhubaneswar in 2013.
Khurda District and Sessions Court judge Loknath Mohapatra sentenced Somanath Parida after convicting him for
the murder, government pleader R R Barhma said. Parida's conviction was based on circumstantial
evidence as there were no eyewitnesses. He had killed his 62-year-old wife Ushashree Parida on
June 3, 2013. He was arrested by Nayapally police station on June
21. The government pleader said the incident of murder
came to light after almost a fortnight following the victim's daughter, who stays abroad, raised suspicion as she failed to
talk to her mother over the phone. Though she insisted to talk to her mother, her father
did not give her the phone. The daughter later sent a relative to the house in IRC
village area to enquire. The relative, in turn, informed the police after
suspecting that the woman could have been murdered. Later the police found the body, chopped into 300
pieces, and kept in a separate steel containers. The police had also seized a chopper, a knife and two
cutters from the spot. "I am innocent and did not kill my wife," he said
outside the court while being taken to judicial custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhubaneswar
- Khurda District