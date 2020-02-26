Left Menu
US lauds India's role as net provider of security in Indian Ocean Region

Following US President Donald Trump's two- day visit to India, the United States on Tuesday lauded India's role as a net provider of security, as well as developmental and humanitarian assistance in the Indian Ocean Region (IOC).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 04:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 04:23 IST
US President Donald Trump arrives for a news conference in New Delhi, India, February 25.. Image Credit: ANI

Following US President Donald Trump's two- day visit to India, the United States on Tuesday lauded India's role as a net provider of security, as well as developmental and humanitarian assistance in the Indian Ocean Region (IOC). A joint statement by both the counties put out late on Tuesday night said: "The United States appreciates India's role as a net provider of security, as well as developmental and humanitarian assistance in the Indian Ocean Region. India and the United States remain committed to sustainable, transparent, quality infrastructure development in the region."

The two countries also noted India-US partnership will play a key role for a free Indo-Pacific region where international law will be abided. "A close partnership between India and the United States is central to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. This cooperation is underpinned by recognition of ASEAN centrality; adherence to international law and good governance; support for safety and freedom of navigation, overflight and other lawful uses of the seas," the statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump expressed the desire to enhance maritime domain awareness sharing among the United States, India, and other partners. "Prime Minister Modi and President Trump decided to strengthen consultation through the India-U.S.-Japan trilateral summits; the 2+2 Ministerial meeting mechanism of the Foreign and Defence Ministers of India and the United States; and the India-U.S.-Australia-Japan Quadrilateral consultations, among others," statement further read.

The US President concluded his maiden two-day official visit to India on Tuesday. During the visit, he held both restricted and delegation-level talks with PM Modi. (ANI)

