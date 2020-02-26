Russia accuses Turkey of helping foreign fighters enter Libya - Ifax
Russia on Wednesday accused Turkey of helping foreign fighters cross into Libya, the Interfax news agency reported.
Interfax cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as making the allegation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Interfax
- Turkey
- Mikhail Bogdanov
- Libya
ALSO READ
With an eye on China & Russia, Trump proposes USD 740 billion as the defence budget
Russian delegation leaves Turkey with no apparent deal on Syria's Idlib -source
Russia says it is studying OPEC+ panel proposals, watches coronavirus impact
Russian transport ministry proposes $25 mln in compensation for grounded China flights - Ifax
UPDATE 1-Syrian govt seizes Idlib highway as Turkey-Russia talks end