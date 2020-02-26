London court hears verdicts delivered in battle between Dubai ruler and ex-wife
Verdicts have been given in the latest stage of a legal battle between Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum and his estranged wife Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, London's Court of Appeal heard on Wednesday.
The court was due to hear a challenge by Mohammed against publication of previous rulings in the case by England's High Court. Princess Haya and the court-appointed guardian of the children supported publication of judgements, the court heard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
