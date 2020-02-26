Brazil test confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America -source
A Brazilian government test has confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in Latin America, a source said on Wednesday, after a Sao Paulo hospital flagged the possible infection of a 61-year-old who had visited Italy.
The person familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity because Brazil's government had not yet announced the test results, ahead of a planned news conference.
