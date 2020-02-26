Left Menu
Asked police to be alert, take preemptive measures in wake of Delhi violence: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Police and intelligence have been asked to be on alert in the wake of communal violence in Delhi and take preemptive measures, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 16:32 IST
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking to ANI.. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Police and intelligence have been asked to be on alert in the wake of communal violence in Delhi and take preemptive measures, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday. "We have been keeping a close watch on the developments after the Delhi incident. I have instructed my officers to be on alert and take precautionary actions rather than actions after the incidents," Bommai told ANI.

"The day before yesterday we had a high-level meeting...we are having a close watch," he added. Violence erupted in Delhi on Sunday evening after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it indulged in stone pelting at each other.

The confrontation soon turned communal and the violence spread to other areas of northeast Delhi including Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Brijpuri, Shiv Vihar and Noor Ilahi on Monday and Tuesday in which at least 20 persons, including a police head constable, have died and over 200 have been injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

