Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doval visits northeast Delhi, says situation in control

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, after visiting the violence-affected areas of northeast delhi, on Wednesday assured that the situation is completely under control.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 17:43 IST
Doval visits northeast Delhi, says situation in control
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, after visiting the violence-affected areas of northeast delhi, on Wednesday assured that the situation is completely under control. "Situation is totally under control. People are satisfied. I have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police are doing its work," the NSA told reporters here.

Violence ripped through parts of northeast Delhi on Monday after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it clashed with each other, leading to arson and vandalism in the area. The clashes fanned out to Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Brijpuri, Shiv Vihar and Noor Ilahi until Tuesday in which at least 20 persons, including a police head constable, died and over 200 got injured.

Doval has been tasked with containing the violence, and will apprise the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) of the situation in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Guests in locked down Tenerife hotel to stay in isolation for 14 days

Hundreds of guests who have been locked down in a hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife after Italian tourists staying there were diagnosed with coronavirus, will remain in isolation for 14 days, a senior regional government official said...

Firmenich Achieves 100% Renewable Electricity Worldwide

GENEVA, Feb. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Firmenich, the worlds largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, today announced that all its operations worldwide1 are now powered by 100 renewable electricity. An industry first, this significa...

Japan's snow town turns into hotbed of coronavirus cases

Children played in the snow without masks on Wednesday but Japans coldest prefecture has become a hotbed of coronavirus infections, shutting schools, raising fears about the Summer Olympics and halting tours of a whisky distillery.Hokkaido,...

Odisha woman shot at by male friend in Bengaluru

A 25-year-old woman hailing from Odisha was shot at and injured allegedly by her friend, wholater attempted to end his life near Marathahalli here, police said on Wednesday.Both the woman and the man, who was also from Odisha and found in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020