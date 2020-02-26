Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure Delhi does not witness another 1984-riots like situation, HC tells police

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:28 IST
Ensure Delhi does not witness another 1984-riots like situation, HC tells police

Hearing pleas on the northeast Delhi violence which has claimed 24 lives, including a policeman and an IB officer, the Delhi High Court asked the police on Wednesday to ensure that the city does not witness another 1984 anti-Sikh riots like situation. "We want peace to prevail. We do not want the city to witness another 1984 riots. This city has seen enough violence and anguish. Let it not repeat 1984," a bench headed by Justice S Muralidhar.

An estimated 3,000 people had died in those riots in the national capital alone. The court was hearing two pleas -- one seeking safe passage to government hospitals and emergency treatment for those injured in the communal violence which erupted in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law and the other for lodging of FIRs and arresting those involved in the violence in which around 200 person have also been injured.

The court asked the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, who was present in the hearing, to forthwith convey its "anguish" to the commissioner and observed that the city has seen enough violence. The bench also asked the police why it has not lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders -- Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra -- when it has registered 11 FIRs regarding incidents of arson, loot, and stone pelting.

"Why are you not showing alacrity when it comes to registration of FIR in these cases," the bench asked. The court said it would not allow another 1984 riots like situation under its watch and neither should the police and added "We have to be very alert."

The 1984 riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi condoles death of people in Rajasthan road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of at least 24 people in a road accident in Rajasthan. Five people were also injured after a private bus carrying a wedding party fell into a river on Kota-Dausa highw...

NZ strongly encourages India to become participant of RCEP: Winston Peters

New Zealand strongly encourages India to become a full participant in RCEP as its absence is neither in the economic nor the strategic interest of the region, Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters said on Wednesday. Peters was...

Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena over rejection of Savarkar resolution

With the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Wednesday rejecting the BJPs demand for agovernment resolution honouring Hindutva icon V D Savarkar, senior leader Devendra Fadnavis launched a frontal attack onthe Shiv Sena, calling it laachar help...

Malegaon blast case accused fined for ''wasting court''s time''

A special court on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on an accused in the 2008 Malegaonblast case for wasting courts time by filing unecessary application.The accused, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, had filed an application seeking that the case ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020