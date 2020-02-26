Ensure Delhi does not witness another 1984-riots like situation, HC tells police

Hearing pleas on the northeast Delhi violence which has claimed 24 lives, including a policeman and an IB officer, the Delhi High Court asked the police on Wednesday to ensure that the city does not witness another 1984 anti-Sikh riots like situation. "We want peace to prevail. We do not want the city to witness another 1984 riots. This city has seen enough violence and anguish. Let it not repeat 1984," a bench headed by Justice S Muralidhar.

An estimated 3,000 people had died in those riots in the national capital alone. The court was hearing two pleas -- one seeking safe passage to government hospitals and emergency treatment for those injured in the communal violence which erupted in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law and the other for lodging of FIRs and arresting those involved in the violence in which around 200 person have also been injured.

The court asked the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, who was present in the hearing, to forthwith convey its "anguish" to the commissioner and observed that the city has seen enough violence. The bench also asked the police why it has not lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders -- Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra -- when it has registered 11 FIRs regarding incidents of arson, loot, and stone pelting.

"Why are you not showing alacrity when it comes to registration of FIR in these cases," the bench asked. The court said it would not allow another 1984 riots like situation under its watch and neither should the police and added "We have to be very alert."

The 1984 riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984, by her two Sikh bodyguards.

