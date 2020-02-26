Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank fraud: MLC Anil Bhosale, three others get police custody

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 21:30 IST
Bank fraud: MLC Anil Bhosale, three others get police custody

A special court here on Wednesday remanded sitting MLC Anil Bhosale, chairman of the Pune-

headquartered Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank, and its three other officials in police custody for alleged fraud of

over Rs 71 crore at the bank. Additional Sessions Judge (Special Judge) S S Gosavi

remanded the four accused in police custody till March 6. Bhosale, an NCP leader who had reportedly developed

proximity with the BJP in the last few years, is a sitting member of the state Legislative Council (MLC).

His wife Reshma Bhosale is also one of the accused in the case. She is a BJP-backed corporator of the Pune Municipal

Corporation (PMC). In January, the police had registered a case against

Anil Bhosale, his wife and 15-16 others, including the board of directors of the bank, for alleged forgery,

misappropriation and cheating. Pune Police had arrested Anil Bhosale, one of

directors of the bank Suryaji Jadhav, chief accountant Shailesh Bhosale and Chief Executive Officer at the Bank

Tanaji Padwal were arrested by Pune police on Tuesday night. The case was registered under sections 406, 408, 468,

471 and 34 of IPC and relevant sections of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID).

Police said that on the directions of the Reserve Bank of India, the complainant, who is an auditor, had conducted a

financial audit of the year 2018-19 and found Rs 71, 78, 87, 723 less in the 'cash in hand' segment of the bank.

"All the accused colluded with each other and cheated the bank by forging records," police had said.

In October last year, the cooperative department of the Maharashtra government dismissed the bank's board of

directors and appointed an administrator. A special scrutiny conducted by the Reserve Bank of

India in April 2019 revealed several "adverse" features and "serious irregularities" in the functioning of the bank, the

office of Commissioner of Cooperation had said. Seeking police custody of all the four accused, the

prosecution argued in the court that by colluding with one another and misusing their positions, the accused siphoned off

the entire amount for their own benefit and hence a detailed investigation is required.

"There is a need to probe the personal bank accounts and properties of all the accused, and to investigate where

the misappropriated money was used," the prosecution said. Defence lawyers representing the accused argued that

police custody was not required as police already possessed the seized bank documents. They also argued that the accused

have been cooperating with the authorities properly. After hearing the arguments, the judge sent all the

four accused to police custody. Several depositors, whose money is stuck in the bank,

were present in the court. According to Mihir Thatte, who has been a part of the

action committee fighting on behalf of the depositors, said that Rs 450 crore, deposited in the bank by around one lakh

account holders, cannot be withdrawn now. "However, after the court's action, there is a hope

among the depositors that they would get back their money," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Jamiat demands action against Kapil Mishra, cops present when he made 'inciting' remarks

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Wednesday demanded action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra and the police officers in whose presence he made remarks that allegedly incited violence in Delhi. Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani sa...

Disproportionate assets case against ex-bureaucrat couple

The Economic Offences Wing EOW of Chhattisgarh police has registered a case against formerprincipal secretary to the chief minister and his wife for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.The case was registered on Tuesday against Aman ...

Ohio State RB Dobbins considering 40 with ankle, hamstring problems

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is considering running the 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday despite multiple injuries. Dobbins isnt fully recovered from an ankle injury and also has been fighting a hamstring ...

Russian delegation on India visit to boost economic ties

A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers is on a visit to India and held meetings with Indian businesses to deepen the bilateral economic partnership. Georgy Muradov, the Deputy Chairman of the Council of M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020