Siddaramaiah to chair legislative party meeting at Vidhana Soudha on March 2
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah will chair a Party Legislative Meeting on March 2, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru to discuss the state budget.
The leader on Wednesday issued a notice to his party members for the meeting.
Speaking on the Delhi violence, Siddaramaiah had earlier in the day said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should issue strict orders to the police to act in the interest of the nation and control the ongoing violence. (ANI)
