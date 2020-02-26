Left Menu
Indian nationals advised to avoid non-essential travel to South Korea, Iran, Italy

The government on Wednesday advised Indian nationals to refrain from non-essential travel to South Korea, Iran and Italy in view of the evolving situation related to coronavirus.

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 26-02-2020 23:58 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 23:58 IST
Indian nationals advised to avoid non-essential travel to South Korea, Iran, Italy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The government on Wednesday advised Indian nationals to refrain from non-essential travel to South Korea, Iran and Italy in view of the evolving situation related to coronavirus. "In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 being reported from other countries, besides the travel advisories already issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, Indians are advised to refrain from non-essential travel to Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy," a Health Ministry release said.

It said people coming from these countries or having such travel history since February 10 may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India. Over 1100 people have tested positive for coronavirus in South Korea, its government announced on Wednesday, according to a report by NHK World. Iran has reported as many as 19 deaths from novel coronavirus, including four in capital Tehran, IRNA reported, citing the country's Health Ministry. Iran has reported the most fatalities from novel coronavirus outside China. (ANI)

