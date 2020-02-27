Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi HC to Punjab and Haryana HC

Delhi High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar was on Wednesday transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 02:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 02:44 IST
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi HC to Punjab and Haryana HC
Punjab and Haryana High court. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar was on Wednesday transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. A government notification about the transfer was issued on Wednesday which said that after consultation with Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday transferred Justice S Muralidhar, judge of Delhi High Court, as Judge of Punjab and Haryana High court.

The notification further said the President has directed Muralidhar to assume charge of his office in Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium had in its meeting held on February 12 recommended to transfer Justice Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) last week condemned the transfer recommendation and also passed a resolution unanimously regarding this. The Bar Association had expressed shock and dismay at the transfer of one of the finest judges by the collegium of the Supreme Court.

Condemning his transfer, the Bar Association had said: "Such transfers are not only detrimental to our noble Institution but also tend to erode and dislodge the faith of the common litigant in the justice dispensation system." The Delhi High Court Bar Association had requested for the revisit of the issue and to recall the move to transfer Muralidhar.

The Delhi High Court Bar Association also abstain from work last week as a token of protest against the transfer and said: "It is a rarest of rare case, the majesty of our revered institution is at stake." On Wednesday a division bench of Justice Muralidhar and Justice Talwant Singh, while hearing a plea seeking a judicial enquiry into the violence and registration of FIR against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma for allegedly making hate speeches, adjourned the matter till tomorrow.

The bench on Wednesday afternoon also directed the Delhi Police to examine the videos related to hate speeches by political leaders, which allegedly led to violence in northeast Delhi, and take a decision in the matter. Justice S Muralidhar along with Justice Anup J. Bhambhani also heard a matter related to Delhi violence on Tuesday midnight. They heard a plea seeking safe passage of injured victims of violence in New Delhi to medical institutions with adequate facilities.

The Bench had than directed the Delhi Police to ensure safe passage of the injured victims by deploying all resources, as well as to make sure they receive immediate emergency treatment. After completing his law practice, Justice Muralidhar shifted to the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court in 1987. He was appointed judge of Delhi High Court in 2006. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain discovers seven new coronavirus cases, raising the number to 33

Bahrain discovered seven new cases of coronavirus, raising the number to 33, the ministry of health reported on Twitter on Wednesday.The ministry added most of the newly discovered cases came from Iran and did not enter the Kingdom of Bahra...

UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA official warns of possibility of coronavirus pandemic

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official on Wednesday pointed to the spread of the new coronavirus to six of the worlds seven continents as he warned of the potential for a global pandemic. We have to be alert to the possibility of a pa...

Turkish defence ministry says two soldiers killed in air strikes in Syria's Idlib

Turkeys Defence Ministry said early on Thursday that two of its soldiers were killed and two others wounded in an air strike on Turkish forces in Syrias Idlib region.It said the Turkish military opened fire on Syrian government targets in r...

WRAPUP 11-Coronavirus spreads faster outside China as fears of U.S. impact hit markets

The number of new coronavirus infections inside China - the source of the outbreak - was for the first time overtaken by fresh cases elsewhere on Wednesday, as U.S. markets turned negative on fears over the rapid global spread of the diseas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020