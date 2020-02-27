Court sentences man to 20-years in jail for raping girl

A Simdega court has sentenced a man to 20-years in jail for raping a 17-year-old girl in Simdega district in 2018. Additional District Judge Madhuresh Kumar Verma on Wednesday sentenced 42-year-old Vinod Gupta after finding him guilty of raping the girl under Pocso Act and various IPC sections.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 51,000 on Gupta, assistant public prosecutor, Subhas Prasad said. The court directed the district legal services authority to take rehabilitation initiatives for the girl and give the penalty amount to the victim. The girl was working as a maid at Guptas residence and was subjected to sexual assaults and she became pregnant.

The girl informed her family members about the matter, after which an FIR was lodged at the Kurdeg police station of the district and Gupta was arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.