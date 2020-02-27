Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt decides to provide relief to victims of violence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a high-level meeting over the violence in the national capital, wherein a decision was taken to provide relief material to the victims of the mayhem.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 14:18 IST
Delhi govt decides to provide relief to victims of violence
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the other ministers in the meeting on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a high-level meeting over the violence in the national capital, wherein a decision was taken to provide relief material to the victims of the mayhem. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister Kailash Gahlot and senior officials attended the meeting.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced the compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job to a family member of Police Head Constable Rattan Lal, who had lost his life during the violence in North-East Delhi. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister and his deputy had visited the violence-affected areas in the North-East district of the national capital.

The two leaders interacted with locals at Johripur following a Delhi High Court order that "the Chief Minister and Deputy CM should also visit the affected areas for confidence-building among people." At least 33 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-AFC to hold emergency summit as coronavirus plays havoc

The Asian Football Confederation will hold an emergency meeting next week to discuss contingency plans for holding World Cup and Olympic qualifiers as well as the Asian Champions League as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc across the co...

Pleas in Delhi HC seek FIR against Rahul, Sonia, Owaisi for hate speech

A bunch of petitions was on Thursday filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions for registration of an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish S...

Centre must ensure peace in violence-hit Delhi: RSS leader

Eds Updates Nagpur, Feb 27 PTINobody has right to take the lawinto their hands and the Centre should ensure that peace is restored in Delhi which has been wracked by communal violence,RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said on Thu...

Emirates won't fly Umrah pilgrims, some tourists to Saudi due to coronavirus outbreak

Emirates airline said it would no longer carry to Saudi Arabia passengers with Umrah pilgrimage visas or tourists from nearly two dozen countries until further notice, in compliance with a Saudi government directive to contain the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020