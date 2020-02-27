Delhi govt decides to provide relief to victims of violence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a high-level meeting over the violence in the national capital, wherein a decision was taken to provide relief material to the victims of the mayhem. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Minister Kailash Gahlot and senior officials attended the meeting.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced the compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job to a family member of Police Head Constable Rattan Lal, who had lost his life during the violence in North-East Delhi. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister and his deputy had visited the violence-affected areas in the North-East district of the national capital.

The two leaders interacted with locals at Johripur following a Delhi High Court order that "the Chief Minister and Deputy CM should also visit the affected areas for confidence-building among people." At least 33 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East Delhi. (ANI)

