President to visit Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh from February 28 to March 2 and address two convocations.

President Ram Nath Kovind. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh from February 28 to March 2 and address two convocations.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan release said the President will address the first convocation of the Central University of Jharkhand in Ranchi on February 28. He will visit Vikas Bharti at Bishunpur in Gumla the next day.

The President will deliver the convocation address at the Guru Ghasidas University at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh on March 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

