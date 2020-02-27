DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 27

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27 ** BEIJING - President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga will pay a visit to the People's Republic of China. ** DOHA - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be on a day-long visit to Qatar. ** WARSAW - The European Union's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, visits Warsaw. ** WASHINGTON DC, United States - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto at State Department. - 1400 GMT ** WASHINGTON DC, United States - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgard Rinkevics at State Department. - 2000 GMT

MONTEVIDEO/LONDON - Bangladesh President Hamid leaves Dhaka on 11-day visit to Uruguay, UK (to Mar. 7) NEW DELHI - Winston Peters, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, will be on a four-day visit to India (to Feb. 28) GENEVA – 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council (to Mar. 20).

NEW DELHI – Myanmar President Win Myint to visit India next week on a four-day tour - (to Feb 29). PRAGUE - Foreign Ministers from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary meet with their counterparts from the countries of the west Balkans in Prague.(Final Day) PARIS - Lebanese foreign minister, Nassif Hitti, in France for bilaiteral talks - 1530 GMT.

MOSCOW - Russian president, Vladimir Putin, holds talks with Kyrgyz president, Sooronbay Jeenbekov in the Kremlin - 1000 GMT. OTOCEC, Slovenia - Slovenia's president, Borut Pahor, meets new Croatian president, Zoran Milanovic - 1230 GMT. ADDIS ABABA - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, will travel to Ethiopia to attend the 10th meeting of the African Union- European Union Commission. KHARTOUM, Sudan - Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Sudan. NAPLES, Italy - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte hosts French President Emmanuel Macron for a one-day summit in Naples. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 LONDON - Amelie de Montchalin, France's minister of state in charge of European Affairs, speaks in London. BERN - Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will pay a historic state visit to the Central European country of Switzerland (to Feb. 29)

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern, as part of the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders Meeting. HAMBURG, Germany - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to hold speeches at the Matthiae Mahl event in Hamburg, a festive dinner first held in the year 1356. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29 SLOVAKIA - Slovak National Council election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 1 WASHINGTON DC - The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) holds its annual conference in Washington.

GUINEA - Guinean National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 2 ** BRUSSELS - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart, David Frost, meet for a first round of talks on future ties. - 1100 GMT BUENOS AIRES - Argentina Economy Minister Martin Guzman speaks at a seminar organized by the Latin American Development Bank in Buenos Aires.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 3

GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4 ** LISBON - Portugal's parliament holds a debate with Prime Minister Antonio Costa - 1500 GMT

BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell presents the EU's Africa Strategy during the European Parliament's plenary session in Brussels. BRUSSELS - The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks at Business Europe conference in Brussels - 1900 GMT.

HANOI - Vietnam to host ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) in Da Nang (to Mar. 7). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 5 ** BRUSSELS - EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds a news conference following the first round of talks on the future EU, UK ties with his British counterpart David Frost - 1500 GMT BRUSSELS - European commissioner for trade speaks at conference on "A changing Europe in a changing world" - 0850 GMT

BRUSSELS - European commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton at conference on "Ensuring industrial leadership in fast evolving value chains" - 1030 GMT BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speech at BusinessEurope conference in Brussels - 0830 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at conference on "Implementing the Green Deal in partnership with industry" - 1315 GMT. BRUSSELS - European commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks at conference on "Delivering the reforms needed to strengthen the Economic and Monetary Union" - 1415 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at conference in Brussels - 1515 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Council president Charles Michel speaks at conference in Brussels - 1530 GMT. MOSCOW – 67th death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

GENEVA – 90th Geneva International Motor Show (to Mar. 15). ZAGREB - EU foreign ministers to hold informal meeting in Zagreb.

LUXEMBOURG - EU environment ministers will meet in Brussels for talks. VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 6

VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 8 GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 9 HOUSTON, United States - Global energy ministers and executives from the world's largest oil producers meet in Houston March 9-13 to discuss factors affecting oil and gas, electricity and power markets (to Mar. 13) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 10 STRASBOURG, France - Vice presidents of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis, present the EU's industrial Strategy, the SME strategy, the Single Market Barriers Report and the Single Market Enforcement Action Plan in Strasbourg.

DA NANG - Vietnam hosts ASEAN economic ministers' retreat in Da Nang (to Mar. 13). DA NANG - Vietnam host ASEAN European Union business summit in Da Nang (to Mar. 13).

TIBET – 61st anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 ** LONDON - Britain's new finance minister, Rishi Sunak, announces the country's first post-Brexit budget.

STRASBOURG, France - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell presents the EU's Africa Strategy during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. SENDAI, Japan – 9th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 12 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. BRUSSELS - European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to Mar. 13).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 13

BRUSSELS - European and Indian leaders meet for India-European Union summit. India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, is due to attend. DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 17). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 15

GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 9th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 16 LJUBLJANA - OECD Economic Surveys: Slovenia 2020. HALABJA, Iraq – 32nd anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 17 SARAJEVO - The Prince of Wales will visit the capital of Sarajevo and pay respect to the victims of the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica, marking the 25 anniversary of the genocide (to Mar.18).

KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers, central bank governors and heads of other institutions will meet to discuss current economic trends and crisis-related issues during the APEC finance and central banks deputies' meeting in Malaysia (to Mar. 19). DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh to bolster ties.

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18 NICOSIA - Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to visit Cyprus, their first joint visit to the island (to Mar. 21). BRUSSELS - Vice president of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy presents the EU's 2020 action plan on human rights. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 19 KUALA LUMPUR - APEC-finance and central banks deputies' meeting.

EGYPT – 9th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 23 GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 24

BRUSSELS - The vice-president of the European Commission in charge of digital Margrethe Vestager speaks on "a new rulebook for the digital economy". GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. QUANG NINH, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers meeting (to Mar. 27).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy presents the Eastern Partnership post-2020.

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 26 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 27).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 27

TAJIKISTAN - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 28 DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2020 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 29 MALI - National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 31 ATHENS - OECD Economic Surveys: Greece 2020.

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Suica presents a report on the "Impact of Demographic Change" during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 5 RIYADH - The World Economic Forum, in partnership with Saudi Arabia's G20 Secretariat, is convening the most relevant leaders from government, business and civil society for a Special Meeting on the Middle East in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (to April 6).

ARMENIA - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 6

DA NANG, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 36th ASEAN Summit in Da Nang (to April 9). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 12 NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian assembly election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 20

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to Apr. 21). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 21 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

