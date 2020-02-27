J&K Bank's recruitment process for 250 POs, 1,200 banking associates scrapped

Principal Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Rohit Kansal on Thursday said the ongoing recruitment process for 250 Probationary Officers (POs) and 1,200 banking associates stands scrapped and the J&K Bank has been advised to initiate a fresh process.

"The Administrative Council of the Union Territory has directed the Finance Department to advise J&K Bank to initiate a fresh, fair and transparent process for the recruitment of 250 POs and 1,200 banking associates through IBPS. The process will be completed within three months," Kansal told media persons.

"The ongoing recruitment process for these posts stands scrapped. The bank is being advised to ensure that applicants eligible in the last recruitment process shall be eligible for the fresh recruitment as well," he added. (ANI)

