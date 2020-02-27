Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swine flu: Vaccination programme organised in SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 22:15 IST
Swine flu: Vaccination programme organised in SC

The most advanced quadrivalent vaccine for swine flu was made available to Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) members free of cost at the apex court's dispensary The Supreme Court's registry in a statement said 320 advocates and 50 visitors have been vaccinated in a two-day camp.

On request of the association, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde had directed strengthening of the Supreme Court dispensary with facilities of inoculation and vaccination for advocates and litigants, it said. "The camp was started at 10 am and concluded on 4.30 pm today. The most advanced quadrivalent vaccine for the flu was made available to the members of the Supreme Court Bar Association without any charge and rest of the visitors who availed this facility were charged only Rs 680 almost at 50 per cent discount on MRP," the release said. On February 25, the apex court administration had spoken to the ministry of health for providing the swine flu vaccine for advocates after it came to light that some judges of the top court were infected with HINI The issue had come to the fore after Justice D Y Chandrachud had told lawyers in his court room that judges of the apex court held a meeting with the CJI to take remedial steps to check the spread of swine flu.

The CJI had asked the secretary general to speak to the ministry for augmenting the CGHS facility and setting up of temporary dispensary to attend to lawyers requiring medical facilities for H1N1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's Mahathir says Parliament will pick new PM

Malaysian interim leader Mahathir Mohamad said Thursday that Parliament will pick a new prime minister next week following the collapse of the ruling alliance, and that snap elections will be called if the vote ends in an impasse But his fo...

GRAPHIC-China's top container ports unclog backlog as virus curbs ease

Chinas top container ports are loosening the backlog of cargoes on their docks as workers return to their jobs after coronavirus travel curbs that kept them away and jammed up global supply chains have been eased. The flu-like epidemic, whi...

Survived on bread, Maggi, say northeast Delhi residents as shops down shutters

Residents of northeast Delhi felt hardship to run daily errands as they reported running out of food, milk, medicines and other essential items. With medical shops, grocery stores and other establishments selling essential items downing s...

Buttigieg launches big Super Tuesday ad buy

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is launching a multi-million dollar television and digital advertising campaign in 12 of the 14 states holding primary elections on Tuesday, March 3 The announcement comes on the heels of a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020