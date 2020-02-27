Swine flu: Vaccination programme organised in SC

The most advanced quadrivalent vaccine for swine flu was made available to Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) members free of cost at the apex court's dispensary The Supreme Court's registry in a statement said 320 advocates and 50 visitors have been vaccinated in a two-day camp.

On request of the association, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde had directed strengthening of the Supreme Court dispensary with facilities of inoculation and vaccination for advocates and litigants, it said. "The camp was started at 10 am and concluded on 4.30 pm today. The most advanced quadrivalent vaccine for the flu was made available to the members of the Supreme Court Bar Association without any charge and rest of the visitors who availed this facility were charged only Rs 680 almost at 50 per cent discount on MRP," the release said. On February 25, the apex court administration had spoken to the ministry of health for providing the swine flu vaccine for advocates after it came to light that some judges of the top court were infected with HINI The issue had come to the fore after Justice D Y Chandrachud had told lawyers in his court room that judges of the apex court held a meeting with the CJI to take remedial steps to check the spread of swine flu.

The CJI had asked the secretary general to speak to the ministry for augmenting the CGHS facility and setting up of temporary dispensary to attend to lawyers requiring medical facilities for H1N1.

