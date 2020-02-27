Kuwait suspends studies at military institutions over coronavirus fears

The Kuwaiti army will suspend studies at military colleges and schools for two weeks from March 1 due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency KUNA said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, a Kuwaiti health ministry official said the Gulf Arab country now has 43 confirmed cases of coronavirus, all involving people who had been to Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.