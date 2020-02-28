Adhir Chowdhury seeks appointment from Mamata to discuss development, administration of Murshidabad.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking an appointment on February 28 to have a one to one discussion on matters relating to development and administration of Murshidabad.
Chowdhury, an MP from Berhampore in West Bengal, wrote the letter to Banerjee on February 23.
"Please grant an appointment on February 28 instant, to have an, one to one discussion on matters relating development and administration of Murshidabad," said Chowdhury in the letter. (ANI)
