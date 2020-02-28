Special CP SN Shrivastava gets additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner
Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava has been given the additional charge of the post of Commissioner of Police.
Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava has been given the additional charge of the post of Commissioner of Police. "With the approval of the competent authority, SN Shrivastava, presently posted with Delhi Police, as Special Commissioner of Police, is hereby given the additional charge of the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi w.e.f. 01.03.2020 and until further orders," read an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The senior Indian Police Service officer was recently appointed as the Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of Delhi Police. Srivastava earlier headed the elite Special Cell of Delhi Police. The directive comes close on the heels of the national capital witnessing violence in parts of North-East district.
At least 38 people were killed and 200 people were seriously injured in the violence. (ANI)
