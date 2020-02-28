ECB could hold extraordinary coronavirus meeting if needed

The European Central Bank (ECB) does not expect to take any action on coronavirus at its next governing council meeting in March but could yet call an emergency meeting, Lithuania's central bank governor Vitas Vasiliauskas told reporters in Brussels on Friday. ECB governing council member Vasiliauskas said it had a "wait and see approach" and was monitoring the impact of the virus on supply chains.

Extraordinary meetings of the ECB's governing council over coronavirus could take place if needed as the virus situation evolves, he said. Additionally, Vasiliauskas said that there could be demand-orientated shocks caused by the coronavirus outbreak and that he expected the results of the ECB review in December.

