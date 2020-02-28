Germany not planning stimulus package but needs to improve tax framework - spokeswoman

The German government is not currently planning a stimulus package, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said on Friday but added that the tax framework needed to be improved.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak could not be seriously estimated at the moment.

Newspaper Handelsblatt on Thursday cited government sources as saying the German government was considering launching a fiscal stimulus programme if the coronavirus epidemic hits the economy hard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.