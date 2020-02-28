"We do not accept time pressure" in UK talks, says French Europe minister

French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday the European Union would not accept "artificial deadlines" in talks on a future relationship with Britain. On Thursday, the British government said it would walk away from talks on a future relationship with the EU if there had not been "good progress" in the negotiations by June.

"We do not accept time pressure," Montchalin told an audience at Chatham House.

