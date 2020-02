Greek PM, Merkel discuss Turkey, migrants' moves towards Greek borders

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the situation in Turkey and the movement of migrants towards Greek borders during a call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the prime minister's office said.

Mitsotakis briefed Merkel over Greece's initiatives, it said.

