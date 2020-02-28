Left Menu
Court rejects bail plea of ex-Congress municipal councillor in Delhi violence case

A Delhi court on Friday rejected the bail application of former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan, who was arrested on Wednesday, in connection with a case related to the violence in north-east Delhi.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-02-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 19:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Friday rejected the bail application of former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan, who was arrested on Wednesday, in connection with a case related to the violence in north-east Delhi. Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Gupta dismissed the plea of Jahan saying that the charges against her are serious in nature.

"When the protectors of law are targeted in the manner as reflected in present FIR and that too, in the gaze of the general public, such actions lower the public confidence in the ability of police officers to do their duty," the court observed. The court said that the accused, despite being a woman, does not deserve bail at this stage.

According to Delhi Police, Jahan was part of a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act going on for several days near a petrol pump in Jagat Puri, where Section 144 has been imposed. Police said that a flag march was being conducted on February 26 by the police in Khureji Khas, when they heard shots and reached a Community Centre in Masjid wali Gali, where a large crowd had gathered.

"They asked the public persons to disperse. The crowd included Jahan and several other persons out of which some have been named in the FIR. They were asked to vacate the road, but all of them refused to do so," police added. Police said that the persons named in the FIR, including Jahan, did not allow the crowd to vacate the area and instigated the crowd after which they started pelting stones at officials.

It said that one person from the crowd fired at HC Yograj, following which officials used appropriate force to control the situation. Jahan's counsel said that there was a peaceful protest at the site for the last 49 days and no complaint of any criminal activity had been moved against the protesters adding that it is one of the fundamental rights of citizens to protest and register their dissent against any unreasonable measure of the government. (ANI)

