Trying our best to implement 85 pc local hiring rule: Guj govt

While admitting that vehicle companies like Maruti Suzuki and Honda, having their plants in the state, were not giving 85 per cent jobs to locals as per existing rules, the Gujarat government on Friday told the Assembly that it cannot take action against such firms In 1995, a government resolution ordered entrepreneurs to hire 85 per cent of the workforce from Gujarat, said state Labour and Employment Minister Dilip Thakor in the House.

He was responding to a question by Congress MLA Bharatji Thakor, who sought to know what action the government had taken against Maruti Suzuki and Honda for violating local hiring norms In reply, Thakor admitted that both companies, having their plants in Ahmedabad district, were not adhering to the 85 per cent local hiring rule, but said there was no provision in the GR which empowered the government to take any action against such companies.

Dilip Thakor informed that anyone who is residing in Gujarat for more than 15 years is a "local" "During the last two years, we have written letters to these units on four occasions to draw their attention on the GR of 1995. We have held meetings with the management to make them understand the GR provisions. There is no provision in the GR to take action against such companies," the minister said.

He added that industries are important for providing employment to the people Unhappy with the reply, Congress MLA Baldevji Thakor alleged it was due to such weak policies that people from other states were getting jobs in the state while local OBC youth remained jobless.

Thakor replied that the state government was "trying" to make sure such companies adhere to the 85 per cent local hiring norm "Often, people from outside are hired when companies do not find required talent locally. In some cases, we have seen local youths, who were employed with our intervention, leave the job," explained Thakor.

He added that, of 1,453 managerial and supervisory posts in Maruti Suzuki plant, 348 have been given to locals Out of 4,534 workers employed by the company, 1,964 are locals.

In the Honda plant, out of 708 managerial posts, 152 are occupied by locals and of total 2,800 workers, 2,435 are locals, said the minister.

