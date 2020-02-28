Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trying our best to implement 85 pc local hiring rule: Guj govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 19:51 IST
Trying our best to implement 85 pc local hiring rule: Guj govt

While admitting that vehicle companies like Maruti Suzuki and Honda, having their plants in the state, were not giving 85 per cent jobs to locals as per existing rules, the Gujarat government on Friday told the Assembly that it cannot take action against such firms In 1995, a government resolution ordered entrepreneurs to hire 85 per cent of the workforce from Gujarat, said state Labour and Employment Minister Dilip Thakor in the House.

He was responding to a question by Congress MLA Bharatji Thakor, who sought to know what action the government had taken against Maruti Suzuki and Honda for violating local hiring norms In reply, Thakor admitted that both companies, having their plants in Ahmedabad district, were not adhering to the 85 per cent local hiring rule, but said there was no provision in the GR which empowered the government to take any action against such companies.

Dilip Thakor informed that anyone who is residing in Gujarat for more than 15 years is a "local" "During the last two years, we have written letters to these units on four occasions to draw their attention on the GR of 1995. We have held meetings with the management to make them understand the GR provisions. There is no provision in the GR to take action against such companies," the minister said.

He added that industries are important for providing employment to the people Unhappy with the reply, Congress MLA Baldevji Thakor alleged it was due to such weak policies that people from other states were getting jobs in the state while local OBC youth remained jobless.

Thakor replied that the state government was "trying" to make sure such companies adhere to the 85 per cent local hiring norm "Often, people from outside are hired when companies do not find required talent locally. In some cases, we have seen local youths, who were employed with our intervention, leave the job," explained Thakor.

He added that, of 1,453 managerial and supervisory posts in Maruti Suzuki plant, 348 have been given to locals Out of 4,534 workers employed by the company, 1,964 are locals.

In the Honda plant, out of 708 managerial posts, 152 are occupied by locals and of total 2,800 workers, 2,435 are locals, said the minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Kenny suffers big crash in omnium at worlds

Britains two-time Olympic omnium champion Laura Kenny suffered another injury scare as she crashed heavily in the first round of the event at the world championships in Berlin on Friday. Kenny, racing just weeks after suffering a broken sho...

Unemployment biggest problem, those diverting attention are enemy of country: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the Centre and said that the unemployment rate is the biggest problem in India and there is no place for talented youth in the country. Unemployment is the biggest proble...

Greece tightens border with Turkey as migrants approach

Greece tightened border controls on Friday, sending security forces to hold back migrants heading for the country by land and sea after Turkey warned that it would no longer prevent refugees from leaving.Greece was the main gateway for hund...

India at UN asks Pak leadership to stop terror funding, dismantle militant camps

India on Friday asked Pakistans top leadership to stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating from its soil and territories under its control while decrying Islamabads efforts to derail the positive developments in Jammu and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020